7 On Your Side: Does LAFD have enough staff to respond to wildfires and everyday 911 calls?

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After residents raised concerns about the Los Angeles Fire Department's response times during last month's devastating fires, many are now questioning whether they have enough staff not just to fight the big blazes, but to respond to everyday calls.

Many homeowners told 7 On Your Side they barely saw any firefighters in the initial moments of the Palisades Fire.

"I had zero expectations of support from any city function," said Palisades homeowner Ken Karmin, on why he decided not to evacuate as flames neared his home on Jan. 7 and the days that followed.

"Including (zero expectations) from the fire department. Not because they are bad guys, but because there are not enough of them," he added.

During the Palisades Fire, Karmin was already well aware that the Pacific Palisades only has two LAFD fire stations: LAFD Fire Station 23 and LAFD Fire Station 69.

7 On Your Side Investigates sifted through response time data for both fire stations.

The average response time from Station 69 for a structure fire is five minutes, seven seconds and for EMS calls it is even longer at seven minutes, 35 seconds.

That's well above the National Fire Protection Association's target of responding to 90% of calls in four minutes or less.

7 On Your Side found response times are even longer at Station 23.

That average response time from that station for both EMS calls and calls to a structure fire is more than eight minutes - double the national standard.

"That four-minute time frame is the difference between life and death. So it is not acceptable," said Battalion Chief Eric Roberts in LAFD's Planning Department.

Roberts says response times are rising because the department is understaffed and under-resourced.

In 1960, LAFD had 112 fire stations spread across Los Angeles.

Today it has 106.

"It is also true to say our staffing levels are nearly identical, certainly since the 90s," said Roberts.

With help from analysis from the International Association of Firefighters, Roberts is recommending that LAFD adds 62 more fire stations - which includes additional stations in West L.A. to help bring down those response times at Stations 23 and 69.

The price tag to build and staff those extra fire stations would likely be in the billions.

But weeks before the Palisades fire sparked on Jan. 7, L.A. District 11 Councilmember Traci Park, who represents Pacific Palisades, voiced her support for a bond measure to get LAFD the money to build those fire stations.

"The threats we face from wildfires increases every year," said Park. "If we do not make these investments, what happened in the Pacific Palisades remains a real threat to every community in Los Angeles."

Park has co-sponsored a measure that, if approved by the full City Council, would ask .LA. voters next year to approve a yet to be determined amount bond measure to fund a larger LAFD.

The firefighter's union promises it would be money well spent.

"We need additional fire stations, additional resources," said Freddy Escobar, president of the United Firefighters of Los Angeles City. "The way to fix this is going to be by a bond. A bond that is going to show we need new fire stations."

Mayor Karen Bass's office told 7 On Your Side the mayor supports the idea of a bond proposal.

The co-sponsor with Traci Park is Councilmember Monica Rodriguez.

7 On Your Side also reached out to all 13 other council members.

Five of the eight who responded explicitly told us they would back a bond measure, but if voters ultimately approve it, those new fire stations could still be years away.

In the meantime, LAFD Fire Chief Kristin Crowley already drafted a budget proposal for the next fiscal year.

If approved, the department's budget will grow by 7%, which would increase LAFD's staff size by more than 400.