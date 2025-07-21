700 active-duty Marines will be leaving Los Angeles, Pentagon confirms

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 700 active-duty Marines who were deployed to Los Angeles as a result of last month's protests against immigration enforcement across the region will be leaving, the Pentagon announced Monday.

Last week, the Pentagon announced that 2,000 federalized California National Guardsman were also being moved out of the city. That's half the amount that were originally sent.

The troops were deployed to protect federal buildings and personnel in the wake of protests and unrest over the immigration raids.

Marines and police stand outside the Metropolitan Detention Center on Friday, July 4, 2025 in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Jill Connelly

Sean Parnell, the Pentagon's chief spokesman, issued the following statement to ABC News.

"With stability returning to Los Angeles, the Secretary has directed the redeployment of the 700 Marines whose presence sent a clear message: lawlessness will not be tolerated. Their rapid response, unwavering discipline, and unmistakable presence were instrumental in restoring order and upholding the rule of law. We're deeply grateful for their service, and for the strength and professionalism they brought to this mission."