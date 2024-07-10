WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Southbound 710 Freeway reopens in South Gate after CHP investigates possible shooting

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Wednesday, July 10, 2024 1:51PM
SB 710 Freeway closed in South Gate due to possible shooting
All lanes of the southbound 710 Freeway in South Gate were shut down at Firestone Boulevard after a possible shooting.

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- All lanes of the southbound 710 Freeway in South Gate were briefly shut down Wednesday morning as authorities investigated a possible shooting.

The closure went into effect at Firestone Boulevard around 6:05 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

AIR7 was over the scene as officers walked across lanes in search of any evidence, while morning traffic backed up for miles.

All lanes were reopened by 6:50 a.m.

Details about what prompted the shooting investigation were not available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW