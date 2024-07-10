Southbound 710 Freeway reopens in South Gate after CHP investigates possible shooting

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- All lanes of the southbound 710 Freeway in South Gate were briefly shut down Wednesday morning as authorities investigated a possible shooting.

The closure went into effect at Firestone Boulevard around 6:05 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

AIR7 was over the scene as officers walked across lanes in search of any evidence, while morning traffic backed up for miles.

All lanes were reopened by 6:50 a.m.

Details about what prompted the shooting investigation were not available.