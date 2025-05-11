1 dead, dozens injured in fiery crash between SUV and tour bus in Hacienda Heights, CHP says

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- One person is dead and dozens are hurt after a major crash between an SUV and a tour bus in Hacienda Heights. The westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway were blocked due to the crash investigation.

California Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday.

Los Angeles County firefighters said the SUV was fully engulfed in flames by the time they arrived, and the driver was pronounced dead.

There were 63 people onboard the bus during the crash, according to CHP. The tour bus did not catch fire, but two people were critically hurt, and 32 people in total were transported with varying injuries.

Video from the scene shows damage to the tour bus with the windshield shattered.

CHP reopened two westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway east of Hacienda Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Officials expect the freeway to be at least partially closed for hours.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the major crash.

This is a breaking report. This post will be updated when more details become available.