Nearly 800 prisoners now helping to battle Los Angeles fires

Action News reporter Brianna Willis reports from Pacific Palisades, where firefighters are still working to try to contain the blaze on Thursday.

As firefighters work to contain the slew of brush fires spreading across Los Angeles County, among the emergency responders on Thursday were nearly 800 incarcerated individuals, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) confirmed to ABC News.

The prisoners, who voluntarily sign up to be a part of the Conservation (Fire) Camps program, are embedded with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection crew members (Cal Fire).

1 of 35 The devastation from the Palisades Fire is seen from the air in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The participating individuals are paid between $5.80 and $10.24 per day plus $1 an hour when responding to active emergencies, according to CDCR.

"CDCR Fire Camp Program firefighters are proud to be embedded with CAL FIRE personnel to protect lives, property, and natural resources in Southern California," the law enforcement agency said in a statement.

Incarcerated firefighters have been working "around the clock" cutting fire lines and removing fuel from behind structures to slow fire spread, according to the agency, which called the program a source of "crucial support" during emergencies.

A firefighter sprays water on a house to protect it from the Eaton Fire in the Altadena neighborhood, Jan. 8, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif. Nick Ut/Getty Images

The exact number of hours the incarcerated crew members have worked since brush fires erupted in Los Angeles on Tuesday was not immediately clear.

CDCR's Fire Camp Program operates 35 minimum-security facilities in 25 counties across California -- including two camps designated for incarcerated women.

There are over 1,800 incarcerated individuals staffing the camps across the state, according to the agency.

Participating prisoners have joined the thousands of federal, state and local emergency responders that are battling at least five sprawling wildfires across Los Angeles County.

Flames from the Palisades Fire burn a residential building on Sunset Boulevard amid a powerful windstorm, Jan. 9, 2025, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. Apu Gomes/Getty Images

The largest of the devastating blazes, the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades, has scorched over 19,000 acres, destroyed thousands of structures and remains entirely uncontained as of Thursday afternoon.

The Eaton Fire, in Altadena, has spread over 10,000 acres and is also 0% contained, according to Cal Fire.

There have been at least five deaths between the two fires, a number officials warn may rise as emergency efforts continue.

More than 180,000 Los Angeles County residents have been ordered to evacuate as wind-driven infernos both big and small spread in the area.

