Thieves smash car into OC gun store, steal 85 weapons

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Fowler Gun Room in the city of Orange was robbed on Saturday morning.

The thieves pulled into the shopping center parking at around 5 a.m., as seen on a surveillance camera outside the store. Seconds later they rushed toward the gun store as one of their cars reversed into the building.

The store owner said the thieves got away with 85 weapons.

"One of the vehicles, a Kia, which we believe to be stolen, rammed through the entrance over the glass and the security gate," Orange police Lt. Phil McMullin said. "About seven men jumped through, went through the security gates."

Once inside, the group ransacked the family-owned business.

The thieves "went for whatever they could get their hands on the quickest," according to McMullin. They stuffed bags with both handguns and rifles.

"They were in and out within two minutes," McMullin said. "They left in two waiting vehicles which we also suspect to be stolen."

Orange police are working the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to find the suspects.

"Based on the fact that we believe this might be a string of burglaries happening throughout Southern California, the ATF is working with us and the other agencies to help us find these suspects and get them into jail," McMullin said.

The owner of Fowler Gun Room says this is a very unfortunate situation but thanks the community for their support.

"This stuff is out of control," Jerry, one of the store's customers said.