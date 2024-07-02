Thieves smash stolen car into front of Camarillo gun store

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Thieves used a stolen car to break through the front door of a Camarillo gun store and steal weapons inside, officials say.

The break in happened before dawn Monday. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says the call came in at 4:20 a.m. that a burglary was happening at the Camarillo Gun Store, on Ventura Boulevard in Old Town Camarillo.

They used a Kia sedan to ram through the front doors. It turns out that the car had been stolen hours earlier.

"We believe the suspects entered into the store and stole an unknown number of guns," said Ventura County sheriff's Sgt. Joe Mulrooney. "At this time we're still waiting for inventory as well as surveillance camera footage so we can figure out a description of the suspects and that they may have left the area in a secondary vehicle."

The owners didn't want to talk to us about what happened. The damage to their front door was extensive.

After reviewing surveillance video from the business, detectives believe they're looking for a group of 4-6 suspects.

"We're still waiting for the owner to get the inventory of the firearms," Mulrooney said. "Obviously that's the priority here. It's to figure out what weapons are out into the public and than secondarily get the footage of the suspects and figure out if they're identifiable through the surveillance cameras and as well as their secondary vehicle."