92nd Hollywood Christmas Parade to ring in the holiday spirit Sunday. Here's what to know

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A nearly century-old holiday tradition will continue Sunday when the 92nd anniversary edition of the Hollywood Christmas Parade makes its way through the streets of Tinseltown, capped by the arrival of Santa Claus.

Thousands of people traditionally gather in Hollywood to watch the 3.2-mile procession, which will feature an array of celebrities, a dozen marching bands, 13 large character balloons and dozens of other characters and equestrian groups and five floats, along with musical performances.

The 92nd Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots will step off at 6 p.m. Sunday at Orange Street and Hollywood Boulevard, before traveling east on Hollywood Boulevard to Vine Street, south on Vine Street to Sunset Boulevard and then west on Sunset, back to Orange.

Oscar-nominated actor Jeremy Renner, perhaps known to most fans for his role as Hawkeye in the "Avengers" film series, will be the parade's grand marshal.

"I'm honored to serve as the grand marshal for this year's Hollywood Christmas Parade and excited to partner with Toys for Tots to bring joy to children in need," Renner said in a statement. "Their mission aligns closely with the work we do at the RennerVation Foundation, creating meaningful experiences for at-risk youth. This season of giving is about spreading hope, and I'm thrilled to share this moment with my family and friends from the foundation as we work together to make a difference."

Renner was nominated in 2010 for a best actor Oscar for his work in "The Hurt Locker," and he was nominated the following year for his supporting role in "The Town." He currently appears in the streaming drama series "Mayor of Kingstown."

Previous grand marshals of the event include Gene Autry, Charlton Heston, Bob Hope, Dick Van Dyke, Mary Pickford, James Stewart, Walter Matthau, John Wayne, Olivia Newton-John, Susan Lucci and Dwayne Johnson.

The parade will be hosted by actor Dean Cain and media personalities Laura McKenzie, Montel Williams and Elizabeth Stanton.

Pre-parade entertainment will include a performance by cast members of the touring musical production "Wicked," which opens at the Pantages Theatre on Wednesday. Also set to perform are Italian singer Anna Azerli, magician My Uyen and singer Clay Aiken.

"Access Hollywood" host Mario Lopez will take part in the procession and be honored as the parade's Humanitarian of the Year. Other celebrities expected to appear include Denise Richards, Lou Ferrigno, Kate Linder, James Tupper, John Schneider, Nicole Eggert and former Lakers A.C. Green and Michael Cooper.

The parade will be taped and broadcast Dec. 15 on The CW Network.

The parade has been held every year since 1928, except from 1942 to 1944 due to World War II, and in 2020, when it was canceled because of the pandemic.

It was first held in 1928, then known as the "Santa Claus Lane Parade." Comedian Joe E. Brown was the first grand marshal in 1932.