Neighbor arrested after missing Oregon nurse's remains found: police

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- Police arrested the neighbor of Melissa Jubane, a nurse whose remains were found on Friday after she was reported missing by her co-workers in Beaverton, Oregon, earlier in the week.

Bryce Johnathan Schubert, 27, was charged in Jubane's murder and investigators said on Saturday he was involved in her disappearance.

Jubane, 32, a nurse at St. Vincent Hospital in Portland, had not reported for her shift on Wednesday morning, "Raising concerns among her coworkers, friends, and family," the Beaverton, Oregon, Police Department said in a statement.

"Her absence without communication was deemed unusual and alarming," the police said.

Investigators searched Jubane's apartment building, phone, banking and credit card records but could not find a trace of the missing woman. Investigators were led to Schubert "through an extensive investigation," and ultimately found her remains, according to the police.

Exact details about her death and how investigators discovered the remains were not immediately disclosed.

Attorney information for Scubert wasn't immediately available.

St. Vincent's Hospital released a statement Saturday expressing their condolences to Jubane's family.

"This comes as a shock to us all and she is mourned by her co-workers. Melissa was an exceptional nurse, committed to our Providence Mission and daily demonstrating our values of compassion, excellence and integrity," the hospital said in a statement. "We stand in support of her loved ones and those who worked so closely with Melissa. We appreciate all the expressions of concern from the community."