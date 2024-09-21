Abandoned Hollywood Hills mansion covered in graffiti owned by billionaire's son

Neighbors along Multiview and Mulholland drives describe the abandoned mansion as a headache and safety hazard, but who owns it? What's being done to address the issue? ABC7's Josh Haskell explains.

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An abandoned mansion littered with graffiti, garbage, and broken glass is not what you envision when you think of prime real estate in the Hollywood Hills.

Neighbors along Multiview and Mulholland drives describe the abandoned mansion as a headache and safety hazard. The home is now covered in graffiti from taggers, and squatters have been coming and going for more than two years.

"Mary J. Blige used to live here," said a neighbor who identified himself only as Jack. "We had some high-level business folks, so to speak. I think some influencers have lived here over the years. It's a really cool house, about 8,000 square feet. It's big."

Karin Gideon said when there wasn't a fence at the home, the home was broke into several times.

"They cut the fence. There were a lot of very questionable people. Some were crazy, some actually became threatening," she said.

Eyewitness News captured what appeared to be three taggers leaving the home Thursday evening with private security stepping in to get them out.

The Los Angeles Police Department says officers have been called to the home six times this month for trespassing and vandalism. Police removed 10 people on Wednesday and arrested one person on a warrant.

Who owns the home?

According to public records, that owner is John Powers Middleton - the same person who owns another Hollywood Hills mansion that was also taken over by squatters. Eyewitness News reported on the run-down conditions at that property a year ago.

Middleton's father owns the Philadelphia Phillies.

"It's become a bit larger than it should be, and there doesn't seem to be much concern for the safety and well-being of the neighbors," said neighbor Magnus Fiennes.

"The longer it sits like this, more people are going to come and keep doing what they're doing," said Jack. "The neighborhood, this house specifically, could use a security guard. Two guards ... not that expensive. Let's keep the neighborhood safe."

Neighbors also say they've reached out to L.A. Councilwoman Nithya Raman's office but haven't had much luck with a resolution.

Her office said the owner has ignored an abatement order.

Eyewitness News also learned a lien has been issued on the home and that the owner has defaulted on property taxes for several years.

In a statement, Raman's office said in part, "This is in egregious violation of the law and we are elevating the issue with the abandoned buildings unit at the department of building and safety to ensure that the fullest extent of enforcement is being implemented urgently and swiftly. This is a public safety issue with serious consequences for both neighbors and the surrounding community. Irresponsible property owners like the one at 7571 Mulholland Drive must take accountability for their property or face action from the city."