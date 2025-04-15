Go green and save green with these easy eco-friendly swaps up to 75% off

Whether you're shopping for tech finds or cozy bedding, ABC Secret Sales has you covered with easy eco-friendly swaps. Celebrate Earth Month and shop exclusive deals on these sustainable essentials.

Easy eco-friendly swaps

52% to 62% off ABC Secret Sales Guard Your ID: Identity Protection Kits $20.00 to $20.00

$42.00 - $54.00 Shop Now

Protect your identity the eco-conscious way. Portable, silent and easy to use, these rollers blur out personal details in a single swipe, for a quick and sustainable way to protect against identity theft. Use them on bills, bank statements, mailing labels and even prescription bottles instead of shredding, which is not eco-friendly. Make an easy swap for everyday!

20% to 22% off ABC Secret Sales Moso Natural: Air Purifying Bags $15.50 to $32.00

$20.00 - $40.00 Shop Now

Maintain a fresh, dry and odor-free environment. Moso Natural air purifying bags work like a magnetic sponge to absorb the stink - instead of masking it. Designed to attack pet odor, stinky sports sweat, new paint smell, smoke and more. Each bag is filled with one powerful ingredient, 100% moso bamboo charcoal. At the end of each bag's two year life, the bamboo charcoal can be recycled into your garden. Safe for people, pets and the planet. Options for for home, car, shoes and more.

50% off ABC Secret Sales The Original MakeUp Eraser: Makeup Remover Cloths $5.00 to $12.50

$10.00 - $25.00 Shop Now

Take off makeup with just water, so you can say goodbye to single-use disposable wipes. Makeup Eraser removes even the most stubborn makeup. Simply wet the cloth and put it to work on foundation, eyeliner, mascara and beyond... it all comes off with these smart cloths. One reusable makeup eraser replaces hundreds of disposable wipes, so it's a money-saver, too! Choose from fun singles and sets.

40% off ABC Secret Sales Rayovac Solar: Power Stations and Solar Panels $119.00 to $719.00

$199.00 - $1199.00 Shop Now

Solar power preps you for any outage or adventure. The portable power station can power your devices with nine different charging ports. When paired with the super durable, foldable solar panel, the power station becomes a solar generator for reliable, eco-friendly energy. Free shipping!

63% to 71% off ABC Secret Sales NIGHT: Clean Silk and Vegan Satin Pillowcases $20.00 to $70.00

$70.00 - $190.00 Shop Now

Experience clean luxury from NIGHT. The 100% pure silk pillowcases are meticulously crafted from high-quality silk, which is recommended by estheticians, dermatologists and stylists throughout the beauty industry because of its skin and hair pampering properties. NIGHT's silk is un-bleached, un-dyed and consciously sourced. The satin beauty pillowcases are 100% vegan with a friction free surface, making them anti-bed head, anti-breakouts, and anti-sleep lines! Boost your beauty sleep with NIGHT.

