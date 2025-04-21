Shop exclusive discounts on problem solvers to make life a little easier, up to 66% off

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Who doesn't want to make their life a little easier? This week, ABC Secret Sales brings you top-rated problem solving essentials. From shower-less shampoo to portable battery banks, shop and save big with exclusive discounts on items to help keep things simple.

Best problem solvers

50% off ABC Secret Sales Rockflowerpaper: Travel Accessories $6.00 to $25.00

$12.00 - $51.00 Shop Now

Get organized and travel with convenient accessories! The handy and stylish travel cube set from rockflowerpaper maximizes space so you can fit even more in your luggage. The quick-drying yoga and sports towels come in handy when you're working out or on the go. Stash your stuff in water-resistant zippered pouches and totes.

57% off ABC Secret Sales Limitless Innovations: TotalBoost Mini Pro $30.00

$70.00 Shop Now

Never worry about running out of battery life again! The TotalBoost Mini Pro is small and mighty - power-packed to keep your devices juiced up anywhere while compact enough to bring everywhere on the go. It offers interchangeable adapters, so no cords needed, a built-in kick-stand and mini flashlight... it does it all!

65% to 66% off ABC Secret Sales UItimate Backup: Photo Backup Devices $48.00 to $100.00

$140.00 - $300.00 Shop Now

Get peace of mind with a digital backup. Ultimate Backup stores your precious photos and videos with an easy backup. Simply plug into your phone, tablet or computer, and press "start backup" for photos, videos and contacts. Perfect for when you're changing phones, running out of memory or simply want the peace of mind of a secure back up. The new SSD is equipped to backup extra large files.

30% to 35% off ABC Secret Sales Back Support Systems: Back Support Pillows $45.00 to $77.00

$70.00 - $110.00 Shop Now

Get ready for better sleep. With a cutting-edge focus on memory foam, Back Support Systems designs specific styles for support from head to toe. The neck pillow has a contour design to cradle your neck and head for comfortable support. The angle pillow gets wedged right under your knees to address discomfort in the lower back. The in between leg pillow helps reduce back pain when lying on your side. Choose the support you need for a comfortable and restorative night sleep.

50% off ABC Secret Sales REATHLETE: Cold Therapy Machine $100.00

$200.00 Shop Now

Discover the benefits of cold therapy with REATHLETE. The MediFrost Cold Therapy System helps reduce swelling and inflammation, while supporting recovery. Unlike traditional cold packs that can be cumbersome and messy, the MediFrost system offers portable, targeted, hands-free cold therapy. Designed to be repositioned as needed to deliver relief to feet, knees, elbows, arms and back. Free shipping!

37% to 44% off ABC Secret Sales SWAIR: Showerless Shampoo and Leave In Conditioner $20.00 to $42.00

$32.00 - $76.00 Shop Now

Clean your hair without water! SWAIR was created by two friends frustrated by having to plan their workouts around washing and drying their hair. This showerless shampoo cleans dirty or sweaty hair quickly without suds, rinsing or residue. Simply spray and towel dry for clean hair without the full routine! Pair it with SweatShield, a leave-in conditioner that protects from humidity and environmental stressors. Choose from full and mini sized sets.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.