ABC7 meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo and actor Josh Lucas announce engagement

SHE SAID YES! ABC7 meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo and actor Josh Lucas, who recently worked on shows like "Yellowstone" and "Palm Royale," are engaged!

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Love is in the air!

ABC7 meteorologist Brianna Ruffalo and actor Josh Lucas, who recently worked on shows like "Yellowstone" and "Palm Royale," announced their engagement Saturday on social media.

"Almost 2 years ago this fall, and with no expectations, Josh walked into my life.. and we knew almost immediately we had each found our person in a way we've never experienced- on every level," Ruffalo wrote on her Instagram. "This was the easiest and best question I've ever answered. So, here's to forever with my love, my best friend. I can't wait to keep living this life with you."

Lucas shared footage of Ruffalo getting emotional while wearing her ring.

"For the last 2 years in Every Way and Every Day this beautiful soul has made me and my life better, deeper, and more whole," he wrote. "I am so grateful and thrilled she said 'Yes.' I WAY love you Brianna. & Thank You to our families and all the people and places that made this come true. I am absolutely aware I got crazy lucky."

Congratulations to the happy couple!