ABC7 photojournalist Stephen Coleman retires after 43 years with Eyewitness News

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Every day, you see ABC7 reporters on camera telling you what's making headlines, but what you don't see are the people behind the lens.

Photojournalists are a critical component to the process of bringing you the news -- and one of ours retired on Friday after 43 years with Eyewitness News.

For more than four decades, Stephen Coleman has brought the biggest events in the Los Angeles area to viewers through his lens: from wildfires and presidential elections, to the 1992 riots, and trials garnering international attention -- including Michael Jackson and O.J. Simpson.

"The trial of the century. It was crazy. It was just madness," Stephen said about the Simpson trial.

Stephen started at KABC-TV 43 years ago, covering the highs and lows. While he spent a majority of the time behind the lens, he could also play an integral role on air during breaking news, most recently, during the Palisades Fire.

Stephen's talents span from not only the video camera, but also the still camera -- a passion often shared with you, the viewers.

"This is my way of volunteering. This is my way of trying to have an impact," Stephen said. "What I hope that people take away from seeing my images is to see the human being that's in the image. These are people, they're like you and me."

Stephen was recently honored by L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis. His numerous photographs of L.A. County are on display along the 3rd floor of the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration.

"I would watch him and his interaction with people, my constituents, and for me, that really shared a moment of someone's compassion," Solis said.

Eyewitness News Reporter Sid Garcia has worked with Stephen for decades, covering every section of Southern California.

"You share a lot with somebody when you've been with them for nearly 30 years, and while he's a great photographer, he's also a great dad to his two kids, a really good friend, and in our case, I think I can safely say, he's been a good brother," Sid said. "Congratulations, Stephen, on your retirement, my friend. You've certainly earned it."

"Stephen, I hear you're getting ready to enter into a whole new phase of life, so let me just thank you for 43 great years with Channel 7. We have enjoyed your photography for many, many years, and I hope you have a wonderful retirement. Thank you, thank you for your service," L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said.

Stephen says grace, honesty, and care are what carried him along the way, and in the words of Stephen himself, "Be well, stay in touch, and take care of each other."