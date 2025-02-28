How safe is the soil in Palisades and Eaton Fire burn areas? ABC7 tested some samples

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's been nearly two months since the Eaton and Palisades fires destroyed thousands of properties, and there are still major concerns about what's in the soil in those two burn zones.

For many, those concerns only grew after learning FEMA will not be testing properties it clears and cleans.

So, our ABC7 On Your Side investigative team collected soil samples from three homes, all greatly impacted by those fires. We then took those samples to a lab at USC that has already been testing samples to see the potential impact of the fires.

The samples were tested for lead and arsenic.

Professor Seth John is spearheading the testing inside his lab.

"Myself and other faculty have been going out on the weekends, usually with our children in tow, to collect samples in the area just so that we can have enough samples to understand what's happening," he said.

Tune into Eyewitness News Friday at 5 p.m., when we'll share the surprising, and somewhat encouraging, results from that testing.