ABC7's Phillip Palmer, Leslie Sykes show off pickleball skills for hospital fundraiser

The pickleball tournament helped raise funds for Adventist Health Glendale to purchase advanced diagnostic equipment such as a new CT scanner.

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) -- ABC7's Phillip Palmer and Leslie Sykes showed off their pickleball skills at a fundraiser for Adventist Health Glendale.

The hospital's first POSH Pickleball Tournament at La Cañada Flintridge Country Club helped raise funds to acquire advanced equipment such as a second advanced mobile imaging system and a new CT scanner.

The event included 80 teams, including doctors, nurses and community members

ABC7 was the media sponsor of the event and Circle of Health reporter Denise Dador was the emcee.

