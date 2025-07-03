ACLU files federal lawsuit demanding immigration raids to stop in Southern California

Families whose loved ones were taken from them during the SoCal immigration raids, throwing their lives into turmoil and despair, are speaking out.

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- This week will mark one month since the immigration raids ratcheted up in Southern California, and on Wednesday, we heard from family members whose loved ones were taken from them, throwing their lives into turmoil and despair.

"It feels like we don't matter," said Emily during a Wednesday press conference.

Family members expressed their frustration and heartache, talking about loved ones who were taken during recent immigration raids. Emily's uncle was picked up at a carwash in Torrance on June 22, and so was Maria's husband, Javier.

Maria said she heard from Javier as he described the conditions at the detention site where he and others are being held.

"The first night there in L.A. he slept on the floor. No cover, no nothing... It's heartbreaking," Maria said.

A group of attorneys from the ACLU and the Immigrant Defenders Law Center on Wednesday filed a federal lawsuit asking for a temporary restraining order, hoping to get the immigration raids to stop and to allow detainees access to legal representation and their families.

"We are gonna show in court, to the public, to the community and to the nation the way that these agents have gone about their business," said ACLU attorney Mark Rosenbaum. "The way that they have deliberately evaded accountability to our constitutional principles. The way they have disrespected people based on their racial profiling."

"Everybody has to respect the Constitution. The President of the United States has to respect the Constitution. Otherwise, what are we celebrating on the Fourth of July?" said immigrants rights activist Angelica Salas.

Eyewitness News reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office, which said, "We have no comment."

Rosenbaum said that he's hoping a federal judge will hear this case in a few days.