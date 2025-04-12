Active duty military bus overturns in hit-and-run crash injuring more than 10 people in IE

DEVORE, Calif. (KABC) -- Several people were injured in San Bernardino County Saturday after an active duty military bus overturned following a hit-and-run crash.

The California Highway Patrol reported 10 to 15 injuries and said they are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.

It happened on the southbound 15 Freeway in Devore shortly after 9 a.m., according to CHP.

At least seven ambulances were requested at the scene, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The agency said injuries ranged from minor to moderate, and 11 people were taken to area hospitals. Four people were treated at the scene and refused transport, the fire department said.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved.

No further details were immediately known.