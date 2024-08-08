Police said the 52-year-old actor used his status as an Ivy League alumnus with success in the film industry to meet women.

Actor Gabriel Olds accused of using Hollywood experience to lure women, then sexually assault them

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Detectives are searching for possible additional victims in a series of sexual assaults in Los Angeles involving actor Gabriel Olds, police announced.

The 52-year-old was arrested and booked into jail Wednesday morning near Crestwood Hills.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, he was charged with seven felony counts last month after several women came forward accusing the actor of assault between 2013 to 2023.

Olds allegedly used his status as an Ivy League alumnus with success in the film industry to meet women and arrange dates. Police said in recent years, several women reported meeting Olds on dating apps.

"Each victim reported that Olds lured them into a false sense of security during their initial encounters, then turned violent without seeking their consent," said LAPD in a statement.

Police said on January 19, 2023, a 41-year-old woman reported Olds, claiming he raped her at her L.A. home.

Two additional victims later came forward and made similar reports dating back to 2013, describing "consensual dating encounters that descended into violent sexual assault," police said.

Detectives believe there might be more victims across the country.

"We heard the same story again and again," said LAPD Detective Brent Hopkins. "Mr. Olds started off charming, but then used brutal violence to carry out these rapes. Some of these survivors suffered in silence for years before finding the strength to speak up. Now that he's off the streets, we want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard."

Olds is a New York native and graduate of Yale University. The actor and screenwriter has film and TV credits that date back to the 1990s.

According to his IMDB, he's starred in numerous movies and shows including Penny Marshall's "Calendar Girl" and "Party of Five."

Most recently, he played a young Pat Robertson in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," which won two Oscars.

Anyone with information information is urge to contact police. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.