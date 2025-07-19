Advocates say woman in ICE custody was taken from hospital where she was receiving care after arrest

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Immigration advocates tell Eyewitness News that ICE agents took Milagro Solis Portillo from Glendale Memorial Hospital on Friday.

Federal Agents took Portillo to the hospital when she fell ill while being taken into custody outside of her home in Sherman Oaks on Thursday, July 3.

Advocates say Portillo was left handcuffed and covered in vomit for over eight hours without proper medical care.

Agents remained in the lobby and hallways, sparking anger from her family and the community.

The family believes agents took Portillo to Anaheim Global Medical Center, but say staff will not confirm whether she is there.

Advocates say her doctor told them she was not medically stable and not ready to be discharged.

The Department of Homeland Security says Portillo has previously been removed from the U.S. twice, and arrested for false information, theft and burglary.

"Following her arrest, she was admitted to Glendale Memorial Hospital," DHS said. "ICE takes its commitment to promoting safe, secure, humane environments for those in our custody very seriously. It is a longstanding practice to provide comprehensive medical care from the moment an alien enters ICE custody. This includes access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care."

A group of community leaders called out Glendale Memorial Hospital for allowing detention officers on the property, claiming the heavy presence is creating a hostile environment for staff and patients.

Earlier this month, the group held a press conference, calling out the hospital and Dignity Health.

The hospital released the following statement, saying it can't restrict law enforcement from being in public areas of the hospital:

"Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital acknowledges the community's concerns regarding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and we share a desire to keep our neighbors safe. The hospital cannot legally restrict law enforcement or security personnel from being present in public areas which include the hospital lobby/waiting area.

For generations, Dignity Health has been dedicated to improving the health of the communities we serve, particularly those who are most vulnerable. Our focus always remains on our patients' medical needs and well-being, regardless of their background, status, or circumstances, and this is a responsibility we take very seriously.

No individual should ever delay seeking medical care. Dignity Health's commitment to the safety and well-being of all our patients is unwavering."