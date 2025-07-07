Presence of detention officers at Glendale hospital sparks outrage following woman's ICE arrest

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A group of community leaders are calling out Glendale Memorial Hospital for allowing detention officers on the property, claiming the heavy presence is creating a hostile environment for staff and patients.

The group held a press conference Monday morning, calling out the hospital and Dignity Health.

They said Milagro Solis Portillo was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Thursday, July 3, outside her home in Sherman Oaks.

She's being treated at the hospital and is allegedly being monitored by officers 24/7, creating an "invasive and inappropriate" medical setting, the group said.

Photos appear to show officers sitting in the hospital's main lobby. Portillo's family claims those officers have been at the hospital since she was hospitalized.

They said she was left handcuffed and covered in vomit for over eight hours without proper medical care.

"Everybody deserves access to health care in an environment that is safe and free from intimidation, and that is not what is happening," said Senator Sasha Renee Perez, who spoke at Monday's press conference and said she was alerted of the incident on the 4th of July.

According to a statement from a senior official at the Department of Homeland Security, Portillo is from El Salvador and has been removed from the U.S. twice. The official said she's been arrested for crimes of false identification, theft, and burglary.

"Following her arrest, she was admitted to Glendale Memorial Hospital," the statement read. "ICE takes its commitment to promoting safe, secure, humane environments for those in our custody very seriously. It is a longstanding practice to provide comprehensive medical care from the moment an alien enters ICE custody. This includes access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care."

The hospital also released a statement on Monday, saying it can't restrict law enforcement from being in public areas of the hospital.

"Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital acknowledges the community's concerns regarding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and we share a desire to keep our neighbors safe. The hospital cannot legally restrict law enforcement or security personnel from being present in public areas which include the hospital lobby/waiting area.

For generations, Dignity Health has been dedicated to improving the health of the communities we serve, particularly those who are most vulnerable. Our focus always remains on our patients' medical needs and well-being, regardless of their background, status, or circumstances, and this is a responsibility we take very seriously.

No individual should ever delay seeking medical care. Dignity Health's commitment to the safety and well-being of all our patients is unwavering."

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.