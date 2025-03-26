Kathryn Hahn, Debra Jo Rupp, Ali Ahn, and Sasheer Zamata weigh in on fans' reactions to "Agatha All Along," streaming on Disney+.

'Agatha All Along' stars dish on fan reactions and pros and cons of being in a coven

LOS ANGELES -- Down, down, down the road to PaleyFest! "Agatha All Along" actors Kathryn Hahn, Debra Jo Rupp, Ali Ahn, Sasheer Zamata, and showrunner Jac Schaeffer weighed in on fans' reactions as well as the pros and cons of being in a coven.

While chatting with On The Red Carpet, Hahn shared how "dreamy" the whole experience was to star as the titular character in the hit Marvel series, "I love this part so much. And I have very little experience with social media, but like everything I've seen has been so dearly positive. It's been an honor to be a part of this."

"That '70s Show" alum Rupp (a.k.a. Mrs. Hart) explained the difference between the comedy show's fans compared to the eerie fantasy mini-series, "Marvel, it's a lot of young people. 'Agatha' is a little bit of a different audience than 'That '70s Show.' So, it's been remarkably fun. Really fun."

Zamata, who played Jennifer Kale, said what it was like already being a fan of the Marvel franchise, "I'm a Marvel fan myself, so I was right there with everybody else, like looking at theories and people just talking about it every single episode. It was quite amazing to be a part of a production that's like, so, anticipated and like beloved"

Sharing that same love was Ahn, who played the protective witch Alice Wu-Gulliver, "It's such a validating thing when you make something that you love and then the world also feels the same way. I just feel so lucky. And, also just how many people feel seen by the show feels like such a great compliment. And to get to be a part of that is amazing."

Showrunner Schaeffer, who also helmed "WandaVision," echoed her sentiments at the television festival as well as expressing her gratitude for reactions towards Hahn and Aubrey Plaza's characters, "I think just the general embrace of our coven has been so special, so wonderful. I didn't anticipate everybody being so invested in Agatha and Rio, and that's been really lovely to behold."

"Agatha All Along" is streaming now on Disney+.

