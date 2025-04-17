Aggressive sea lion caught on video at Newport Beach euthanized after chasing surfers

Shocking video shows an aggressive sea lion actively going after people in the water and on shore. Experts say a toxic algae bloom in the water is making marine mammals sick and changing their behavior.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- An aggressive sea lion was caught on video chasing surfers in Newport Beach. Experts say that's not normal behavior for the species.

The Wedge is one of the most popular surfing spots in Newport Beach. However, something in the water had surfers paddling back to shore on Tuesday.

Dingo, a Newport Beach resident who captured video of the incident, told Eyewitness News it was one of the craziest things he's ever seen at The Wedge.

"The concern level at the time really wasn't that high," Dingo said. "I felt like everybody was getting away from the sea lion, kind of in an appropriate manner, and I really never felt threatened other than that one time that it jumped out after that surfer that was trying to get in."

The Pacific Marine Mammal Center was called out to the Wedge and was able to capture the animal.

"First of all, sea lions may look docile and really approachable, but they're wildlife. Please stay away from them," said Newport Beach Fire Department Chief Lifeguard Brian O'Rourke.

Veterinarian Dr. Alissa Deming said what was captured on video is very abnormal behavior for a sea lion. She said a toxic algae bloom in the water is making marine mammals sick and changing their behavior.

Naturally, sea lions are afraid of humans. Dr. Deming said the adult female sea lion's lack of fear indicated it had suffered seizures that resulted in permanent brain damage.

"It was showing signs that were classic for chronic domoic acid intoxication, and because of that -- and it not being treatable, and the significant concern for public safety -- the only option in this animal's case was to humanely euthanize it," Dr. Deming said.

Dingo said the whole situation is sad.

"These animals are beautiful creatures. We love to see them out here. We cohabitate with them in the water and most of the time, it's pretty peaceful," he said.

Dr. Deming encourages anyone who encounters a sea lion in the water to get out immediately.