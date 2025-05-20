CBP warns travelers against bringing back agricultural products this Memorial Day weekend

Each year at LAX, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seize around 70,000 prohibited agricultural products.

Ahead of the busy Memorial Day travel season, government officials are urging travelers not to bring back fruits, vegetables, or meat products from abroad to prevent the spread of invasive pests that could devastate California's vital agricultural.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the Memorial Day weekend approaches and more people prepare to travel abroad, government agencies are issuing a strong warning to travelers.

"When you come home, don't bring fruits or vegetables or meat products or any other type of natural product into the state," said Victoria Hornbaker, director of California Food and Agriculture.

While it may seem harmless to bring back a few fruits and meat products, officials warn that these items can carry harmful pests that could threaten California's agriculture.

"Invasive species like oriental fruit flies don't just threaten the state's agricultural community. They can infest and ruin over 250 types of produce, including fruits and vegetables grown in our very own backyards," said Orange County Agricultural Commissioner Jose Arriaga.

"In California, what we grow feeds the world. And if we're unable to grow those commodities because it's infested with a pest or disease, we can't ship things to feed the world," Hornbaker said.

Each year at LAX, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seize around 70,000 prohibited agricultural products. CBP even deploys trained beagles to sniff out items that passengers try to bring in illegally.

"The biggest thing I would tell any travelers is make sure you're honest and tell the officer what you're bringing," said Andrew Douglas, area port director of LAX Customs and Border Protection. "If they try to hide it and sneak it, that's when we can penalize them and there are other penalties we can impose to the traveler."

"For every traveler listening, please do not bring these products back," said Helene Wright, state plant health director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. "Bring back your memories, enjoy the fruits and vegetables wherever you travel, but don't bring them back to the U.S., that's the safest thing."