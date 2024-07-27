AIDS conference in Munich calls on putting 'people first'

WATCH LIVE

Saturday, July 27, 2024 7:40AM
MUNICH (KABC) -- Leaders from across the globe met in Munich, Germany this week for the International AIDS Conference.

The world's largest conference on HIV and AIDS brought together scientists, policy makers, health-care professionals and people living with HIV.

"We must vigorously defend human rights and put people first," International AIDS Society president and international co-chair Sharon Lewin said at the conference.

Person-centered care was a key focus in many of the sessions held throughout the conference.

Highlights of the week included the results of the PURPOSE 1 study, which looked at the efficacy of a new long-lasting, twice-yearly injection of the drug lenacapavir. According to study results published this week, the twice-a-year injections of lenacapavir were 100% effective in preventing new infections in women.

The drug could be a gamechanger for people living with HIV.

Conference attendees also had a unique opportunity to hear from yet another patient cured of HIV, "Dusseldorf Patient" Marc Franke.

Franke is just one of a handful of people who have successfully been cured of HIV. Attendees also heard a report on a new "Berlin Patient" who has sustained HIV remission for the past five years without the need for antiretroviral medications.

