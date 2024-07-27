AIDS conference in Munich calls on putting 'people first'

The world's largest conference on HIV and AIDS brought together scientists, policy makers, health-care professionals and people living with HIV.

MUNICH (KABC) -- Leaders from across the globe met in Munich, Germany this week for the International AIDS Conference.

"We must vigorously defend human rights and put people first," International AIDS Society president and international co-chair Sharon Lewin said at the conference.

Person-centered care was a key focus in many of the sessions held throughout the conference.

Highlights of the week included the results of the PURPOSE 1 study, which looked at the efficacy of a new long-lasting, twice-yearly injection of the drug lenacapavir. According to study results published this week, the twice-a-year injections of lenacapavir were 100% effective in preventing new infections in women.

The drug could be a gamechanger for people living with HIV.

Conference attendees also had a unique opportunity to hear from yet another patient cured of HIV, "Dusseldorf Patient" Marc Franke.

Franke is just one of a handful of people who have successfully been cured of HIV. Attendees also heard a report on a new "Berlin Patient" who has sustained HIV remission for the past five years without the need for antiretroviral medications.