Former Sheriff Villanueva to file $25 million lawsuit against L.A. County

ByABC7.com Staff KABC logo
Thursday, May 16, 2024 9:53PM
Former Sheriff Alex Villanueva plans to file a $25 million federal lawsuit against Los Angeles County.

According to the L.A. Times, he's suing the county for putting a "Do Not Rehire" notation in his personnel file.

Villanueva's plan to sue the county comes after an oversight panel said he harassed and discriminated against two county employees, recommending he be viewed as ineligible to be rehired.

The former sheriff's lawyer called the panel's recommendation a "lethal blow" to Villanueva's lengthy career.

