Bank account closures allegedly based on Armenian heritage prompt investigation by LA agency

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles officials are investigating bank account closures allegedly based on Armenian heritage, it was announced Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Civil Rights + Human Rights and Equity Department and other law enforcement organizations are encouraging victims to file claims if their bank accounts may have been closed or restricted based on their perceived Armenian heritage, particularly those with last names ending in "-yan" or "- ian."

According to the department, staff received reports that suggested banks may have engaged in discriminatory practices, closing or restricting accounts without legitimate explanation, often targeting individuals of Armenian heritage.

A private law firm and the Armenian Bar Association are actively reaching out to L.A.'s Armenian community for the investigation.

If proven, the actions may violate local civil rights laws against national origin discrimination.

"We need the community's help to fully understand the scope of this potential discrimination against the Armenian community in L.A.," Capri Maddox, executive director of LA Civil Rights, said in a statement.

"Your experience can help us ensure equal access to financial services in Los Angeles," she added.

Those who believe they may have been victims, or those with relevant information to the investigation, were asked to contact the LA Civil Rights Department, or file a claim by visiting LAisForEveryone.com or calling 213-978- 1845. Language translation services are available.

The department urged anyone in Los Angeles who believes they have experienced such discrimination within the past three years due to their Armenian heritage to file a claim -- which is free and does not preclude people from any lawsuits they may be involved in on the same issue.