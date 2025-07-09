Man grabs 6-year-old boy off NYC street before parents jump into action, video shows

A shocking attempted kidnaping was caught on video in New York City's Coney Island, but the little boy's parents quickly stepped into action.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn -- A man is in custody after he snatched a 6-year-old child off the street in New York City's Coney Island and threw the boy at his parents when they chased after him, police said.

On Sunday night, the streets were filled with people enjoying the final hours of a holiday weekend.

Roy Gantt, Sharon Robinson, and their son Rah'Shem Gantt were looking to buy popcorn when a stranger -- dressed head-to-toe in black and wearing a tall hat -- suddenly grabbed Rah'Shem. He took a few steps with the boy in his arms, but threw him to the ground after his parents noticed what was happening and chased after him.

The incident was captured on video.

"When I turned around, I noticed a man pick him up and run by way of the boardwalk. Once he saw us chasing him, he threw (Rah'Shem) down. It sounded like he hit his head on the concrete," Roy Gantt said.

Gantt said he and the boy's mother chased the man and pinned him down for about four minutes until police arrived.

"That was someone who attempted to kidnap my son, then assaulted him," Gantt said.

"It was scary," Rah'Shem said.

The crowded streets were full of witnesses, and several stayed with the crying boy and his toddler sister while his parents ran after the suspect and pinned him.

"The cops came and thought we were jumping on somebody for no reason. We had ten, 15 people come up and vouch for us," Roy Gantt said.

"I had my foot on his chest to hold him down. I didn't have the heart to stomp him," Robinson said. "Violence is not my way."

The suspect, 36-year-old Jonathan Robalino, was arrested and is now charged with assault and attempted kidnapping. The New York Police Department said the suspect has had prior interactions with police and remains in custody.

"It was just shocking. I'm a mother myself so we all ran over to see what was happening," bystander Nora Smiles recalled.

The 6-year-old was deemed healthy after being examined at Coney Island Hospital, although his father says he never wants to return to Coney Island again.