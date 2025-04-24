Alleged 'serial cat killer' arrested in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- An alleged "serial cat killer" was arrested Wednesday in Santa Ana, authorities announced.

Alejandro Acosta Oliveros, 45, was taken into custody after police served a search warrant at his home on Wilshire Avenue.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, officers received multiple "disturbing reports" involving suspected abuse and killing of cats in one neighborhood.

"The reports alleged that a man had been luring neighborhood cats to and around his property, where he then harmed or killed them," said police in an Instagram post.

Several victims and witnesses identified Oliveros as the suspect, according to police.

During Wednesday morning's search, detectives collected evidence related to the case, though police did not elaborate on what was found.

Oliveros has since been booked into the Santa Ana Jail on felony charges related to animal cruelty.

Anyone with information is asked to contact S. Guzman at 714-245-8416 or SGuzman@santa-ana.org.