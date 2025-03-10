Alleged trespasser critical after electrocution atop generator on Northridge Hospital property

RESEDA, Calif. (KABC) -- An apparent trespasser was electrocuted after coming into contact with an electrical vault at Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

The Los Angeles Fire Department stated they received a report of the incident around 4:50 p.m. Sunday, when they learned an approximately 30-year-old man came into contact with the vault atop a generator at Dignity Health-Northridge Hospital Medical Center, at 18300 Roscoe Blvd in Reseda.

The man sustained significant burn injuries on more than half of his body and was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the department.

City News Service contributed to this report.