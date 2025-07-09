Altadena residents who lost homes in Eaton Fire give progress report, remain determined to rebuild

The effort to rebuild the thousands of homes lost in the Eaton Fire is slowly picking up. Leanne Suter spoke to fire victims who are hopeful they'll be able to one day return to their neighborhoods.

The effort to rebuild the thousands of homes lost in the Eaton Fire is slowly picking up. Leanne Suter spoke to fire victims who are hopeful they'll be able to one day return to their neighborhoods.

The effort to rebuild the thousands of homes lost in the Eaton Fire is slowly picking up. Leanne Suter spoke to fire victims who are hopeful they'll be able to one day return to their neighborhoods.

The effort to rebuild the thousands of homes lost in the Eaton Fire is slowly picking up. Leanne Suter spoke to fire victims who are hopeful they'll be able to one day return to their neighborhoods.

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews prepare to pour the foundation of Jun Li Lujan's home just six months after it burned to the ground. She's one of the first in the Eaton Fire zone to begin construction.

"I am more concentrated right now to rebuild my house," she said. "Every day is a new step."

Lujan, who is a professional home designer, had rebuilt her Pasadena home in 2020. She was able to use some of her existing plans to help this time around, but she says the key has been being proactive and very involved in the process.

For Raymundo Baltazar and Jonathan Weedman, the wait continues for their building permits, but as they mark six months since the flames destroyed their Altadena home - and everything inside - they see a brighter future.

"We are feeling optimistic. We are feeling hopeful, and we are on the road to recovery. It has not been easy. It has been challenging, it has been a struggle, but we are like a dog with a bone, and we want to get home," Weedman said.

"After six months, we are finally feeling like we're seeing the first step of the future," Baltazar said.

The Eaton Fire destroyed nearly 9,500 structures. Of the more than 5,500 who opted in for the Army Corps of Engineers to clear the land, 97% have completed phase 1 and 93% phase 2.

"I'm feeling optimistic. We're moving at a pace that quite frankly many from the outside have said is remarkable, but that doesn't mean I'm going to let my guard down, we still have a lot of work to do," said L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

L.A. County had promised building permits would be turned around in 30 days. Right now, it's averaging between 45 to 49 days, but officials say they hope to reduce that number as the process becomes more streamlined.

Barger says all permit fees are being deferred for fire victims. She says she knows insurance and remediation remain a big battle for many, especially those whose homes are still standing but suffered damage.

For Lujan this time around, she's making her home fireproof with different materials and a metal roof. She expects to be done by Christmas.

For Baltazar and Weedman, who were married in the backyard of their 100-year-old Altadena home, they are focused on the treasured front porch steps they saved from demolition - a piece of the past that will now be part of their future.

Baltazar said, "What we hope (is) this time next year, we're walking through those same steps we walked out on that day."