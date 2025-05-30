Altadena charter schools host 'HomeRUN 4 Odyssey' to rebuild school lost in Eaton Fire

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- In the aftermath of the Eaton Fire, Altadena's Odyssey Charter Schools have a renewed purpose for an annual tradition -- their Run-for-Fun event.

Students at Odyssey Charter Schools are running with a purpose and are coming together for this year's event called "HomeRUN 4 Odyssey."

"I like to be helping my school rebuild after the fire," said 3rd grader Alden Roberts.

"Getting to see all the kids together... is just really magical and special," said Erin Fortin, the PTA co-president at Odyssey Charter South.

The event is serving as a fundraiser to raise money to help rebuild Odyssey Charter South -- the kindergarten through 8th-grade campus that was lost in the Eaton Fire.

The money will also help bring back vital programs to both the South and North campuses.

"I think it's really special because we are all a community," said 4th grader Patiel Poniekerian.

HomeRUN 4 Odyssey is also about unity, because the students of Odyssey Charter South are finishing off the school year at different locations.

"I think it's important to just like, reconnect and be together as one again," said 4th grader Allison Brinecombe.

"I think it's really special just being with everyone, experiencing this," said 4th grader Cataleya Estepa.

Every dollar raised brings them one step closer to achieving their goals.

"They're just excited that this is also going to help them bring their school back. So they know it's a double impact... a tradition that we're bringing back to the school, but we're also going to have this money to bring back some of the things they missed this year," said Jenine Wood, the PTA co-president at Odyssey Charter South.

"I really hope that we raise enough money," Roberts said.

If you'd like to donate to Odyssey Charter South, click here. If you'd like to donate to Odyssey Charter North, click here.