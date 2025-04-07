Amber Alert deactivated after missing 9-month-old baby from Anaheim found, CHP says

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) -- The alleged abduction of a 9-month-old child in Anaheim prompted the issuance of an Amber Alert Sunday. The alert has since been deactivated after authorities said the baby was found.

The California Highway Patrol did not give any additional details in the case.

Leonardo Meza was last seen near the intersection of West Crescent Avenue and North Loara Street, near the 5 Freeway, around 4:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The child was described to be about 1 foot tall and 20 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Roberto Castillo Meza. He was described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe the suspect abducted the child in a 2003 Mercedes-Benz AMG, with California License Plate 8HJV603.

The relationship between the child and the suspect was unclear.

Around 9 p.m., the California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Anaheim Police Department to San Diego, Riverside, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Imperial and Orange counties. The alert was deactivated shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.