'American Idol' judges weigh in on who they think could take home the title

The "American Idol" judges are weighing in on why they think any of the top three contenders could take the title.
Breanna Nix, a 25-year-old stay-at-home mom from Texas, is one of three singers who will compete Sunday night with a one in three chance of being named the next "American Idol."
SEE ALSO: 'American Idol' down to top 3 after latest round of eliminations
"I think Breanna could win 'American Idol' because she's still really shell-shocked that she's gotten this far," said judge Luke Bryan. "If she were to win it, I think the level of voice and the quality of voice that she has, I mean, she just owns her moment."
Also in the mix is John Foster, an 18-year-old college student from Louisiana.
"I believed in John Foster from the moment I saw him, heard him sing, because he's kind of the epitome of, it's the 'it' kind of factor that somebody has," said judge Carrie Underwood. "I'm so proud of him. I think he's just got everything in his corner. There's something so wholesome and sweet about him that I feel like people really love and connect with."
And then there's Jamal Roberts, a 27-year-old P.E. teacher from Mississippi.
"When Jamal opens his mouth, he sounds like Jamal. He can sing a Disney song, he sounds like Jamal," said judge Lionel Richie. "And that's the characteristic that I love the most with him, because I'm on the edge of my seat going, 'What's he going to do now?' That's a great performer."
We'll see all three -- and lots of famous guest performers -- take the stage live for the big, three-hour season 23 finale of "American Idol" Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Hulu, and this ABC station.