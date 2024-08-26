Police searching for 2 missing teen girls and 3-week-old baby last seen in East Los Angeles

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old mother, her newborn baby and her 15-year-old sister-in-law last seen in East Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Amoria Brown was with her 3-week-old daughter, Omoria Brown, and her sister-in-law, Sanaii Brown, on Sunday around 10 p.m.

All three girls were last seen in the 5200 block of East Huntington Drive. Investigators say they are possibly headed to the high desert area with family.

Amoria is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt with gray shorts and gray sandals.

Omoria is 3 weeks old and suffers from a heart condition that requires daily medication, police said.

Sanaii is just over 5 feet tall, weighs about 150 pounds and also has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities or Detective J. Rider at (213) 479-2827.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.