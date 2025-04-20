1 killed, 4 others injured in multi-car crash on 5 Freeway in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and four others were hospitalized after a multi-car crash on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim Saturday night.

The crash was reported just after 7:10 p.m. on the northbound 5 Freeway near Magnolia Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Four people were taken to local trauma centers with serious injuries. One person died at the scene.

Footage from the scene showed a heavily damaged car on the side of the freeway.

It's unclear what led to the crash.