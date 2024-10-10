Video shows suspected DUI driver veer off road in crash that killed pedestrian in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Home surveillance video captured when a suspected drunk driver veered off road and crashed, killing a woman out for a walk in Anaheim.

Police say the crash happened Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. near Wagner Avenue and Rio Vista Street, near the Anaheim Coves Trail and the Santa Ana River.

Footage obtained by Eyewitness News shows a silver Mercedes-Benz sedan slam into a small wooden fence in the blink of an eye. The car then appears to go airborne.

Police say the driver of the Mercedes - 33-year-old Santa Ana resident Raymundo Rangel - failed to make a sharp 90 degree left turn onto Rio Vista Street, crashed into a greenbelt and ended up in the riverbed.

A woman out for a walk in Anaheim was killed after a suspected drunk driver veered off road and slammed into her, according to police.

Rangel and a passenger were taken to hospital. Investigators say he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Police believed no one else had been hurt until a man reported his wife hadn't returned home from a walk along the greenbelt. The woman was later found dead in nearby brush after a search.

The victim has been identified as 49-year-old Jessica Ferrino.

Police say Rangel is facing multiple charges, including felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

People who live in the community say they hope something can be done to slow drivers down around the dangerous curve.