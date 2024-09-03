Anaheim family mourns 84-year-old killed in hit-and-run as suspect remains outstanding

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Agustin Chavez loved to sing.

He had a passion for music and dancing.

In his 80s, Agustin was still the life of the party, his niece Silvana Garcia said.

"He was not an 84-year-old at heart. He had a lot of life to left. He did," Garcia said.

His family gathered on the corner of Anaheim Boulevard and Cerritos Avenue on Tuesday to lay flowers and light candles.

"He was like my second dad. Him and I were really close," Garcia said.

Agustin was killed at the intersection early Monday in a hit and run.

"This is someone's family member," Agustin's niece said. "He wasn't an animal. He was someone that was loved. He was expected somewhere that day and he never made it to his destination."

Loved ones are stunned that someone would leave him injured lying in the street.

Garcia said, "I think that if it was a natural cause I think we would come to terms with it a little bit. But knowing that someone hit him like that and left him like that, I think it's hard because he didn't deserve that. No one does."

Anaheim police are investigating.

There is no description of the car or driver available.

Agustin's family is rallying around each other for support as they wait for answers.

"We owe it to him to unite as a family. Be there for my mom and his kids and try to give him justice because he deserves it," Garcia said.

Agustin's family is pleading with anyone who may have any information to come forward.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral and memorial expenses.