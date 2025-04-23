Anaheim chef and restaurant owner reflects on meeting Pope Francis: 'It's something special'

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Bruno Serato, a local chef and the owner of the Anaheim White House steak house, remembered meeting Pope Francis in 2018 and the connection he felt.

"I've met so many people in my life, famous people, well-known people, but meeting Pope Francis is an aura," he said. "It's something special. It's kindness and love."

Serato shared a video of the moment with Eyewitness News, which shows him showing the pope his book.

He kissed his hand and told the pontiff about his charity Caterina's Club, a nonprofit name after Serato's late mother. Serato said Caterina's has provided more than 11 million meals to children over the last two decades.

"He pat my shoulder and he said, 'Bravo, bravo. Keep doing what you do my child,' and he smiled. I kissed his hand and he gave me a gift," recalled Serato.

The gift was a rosary, which was the second gifted to Serato by Pope Francis. The first rosary came on behalf of the pope. Serato carries the cross from that rosary around his neck.

"The rosary was destroyed in the fire, but it's the cross that has been blessed by him," Serato said.

A 2017 fire destroyed the Anaheim White House. Firefighters found the damaged rosary buried in the ashes, and Serato took that as a sign to rebuild and continue honoring his parents' memory by feeding those in need.

"I feel like that's just the DNA of my family, helping the poor," he said. "The legacy of Pope Francis is helping the poor, and I got a connection with him when I heard the first time that he said, 'Never forget the poor.'"

Serato told Eyewitness News he's been blessed to be in the pope's presence four times, and he continues to look for ways to help the less fortunate.

"I ask people to give me $5 for the children just to touch my left shoulder," Serato joked.

Serato said he was happy Pope Francis was no longer suffering and prays change in the Catholic Church continues.

"Pope Francis did a revolution ... a revolution of good, a revolution for the best, a revolution for the Catholics," he said.

Serato invites anyone interested in seeing or holding the cross sent to him by Pope Francis to simply just ask. He said he'd be more than happy to share it with those interested.

Serato is at the Anaheim White House Wednesday through Friday.