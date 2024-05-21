Sexual assault suspect drove victims to secluded area of Angeles National Forest, authorities say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 40-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting two women after meeting them in public and driving them to a secluded area of the Angeles National Forest in his van.

Eduardo Sarabia was arrested May 13 and charged with one count of forcible rape and one count of forcible oral copulation, according to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors believe there may be more victims.

The two women were attacked in separate incidents - on May 12 and 13 between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. - in the remote canyon hills above Azusa, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

In the first case, authorities said Sarabia met a woman in the area of the El Monte Metrolink Station and struck up a conversation with her. He then offered her a ride and allegedly drove to the area where the assault occurred - along Highway 39 in the Angeles National Forest.

When sheriff's investigators went to the location the next day to patrol the location, they said they found the van and the suspect with a second victim. The woman was allegedly screaming for help when law enforcement arrived.

"The horrific and violent sexual assault that these two survivors endured by the alleged suspect is deeply troubling and incomprehensible," L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the victims during this tremendously difficult time."