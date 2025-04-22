Video shows man lifting dog over his shoulder by leash, slamming it into the ground in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Long Beach Police Department is investigating after a man was seen on video lifting a dog off the ground by its leash and slamming it into the floor.

The brutal animal abuse happened in the 200 block of east 12th Street at around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

The video shows the man lift the dog over his shoulder by the leash and then slam it into the ground before kicking the dog's head.

But he doesn't stop there. He proceeds to lift the dog off the ground again and walks out of sight with the dog hanging behind his back.

The man in the video is seen wearing orange pants, a red flannel shirt and a black backpack while carrying a skateboard.

The video was posted on @kriskellyfoundation's Instagram, where dozens of people took to the comments to share their outrage, with one user saying "Somedays I just am embarrassed to be a part of mankind. This has to be one of the worst cases of abuse I have seen on IG."

"This poor dog could not have possibly survived this brutal attack," they added.

The LBPD said on X that patrol officers responded to the area and took an animal cruelty report.

"Animal abuse is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our community. The investigation is ongoing, and we encourage anyone with information regarding this incident to contact non-emergency dispatch at 562-435-6711," the post on X said.

PETA also released a statement offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the man.

