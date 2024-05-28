Return to Freedom Wild Horse Sanctuary in Lompoc creates safe haven for wild horses

A local woman has made it her mission to create a safe haven for horses with her 1,500-acre nonprofit sanctuary in Lompoc, which brings attention to the living national treasure of California's wild horses.

A local woman has made it her mission to create a safe haven for horses with her 1,500-acre nonprofit sanctuary in Lompoc, which brings attention to the living national treasure of California's wild horses.

A local woman has made it her mission to create a safe haven for horses with her 1,500-acre nonprofit sanctuary in Lompoc, which brings attention to the living national treasure of California's wild horses.

A local woman has made it her mission to create a safe haven for horses with her 1,500-acre nonprofit sanctuary in Lompoc, which brings attention to the living national treasure of California's wild horses.

LOMPOC, Calif. (KABC) -- A Southern California woman has made it her mission to create a safe haven for horses.

Eyewitness News went to the 1,500-acre Return to Freedom American Wild Horse Sanctuary, which brings attention to the living national treasure of California's wild horses.

The nonprofit Return to Freedom gives permanent safe haven to 400 wild horses and 29 burros. They also advocate for conservation, have education programs and lead tours at the wild horse sanctuary.

"I grew up riding horses my whole life," said Neda DeMayo, founder of Return to Freedom. "My first word was horse... I remember telling my mother when I was a wee thing I was going to have a place for horses to be safe."

DeMayo had seen news stories about what was happening to wild animals on public lands.

"I knew that I had always planned that when I got older, I would have a sanctuary and I thought, you know what? I need to act," said DeMayo.

In 1998, DeMayo purchased a ranch in Lompoc.

"The horses were at one time on the range. They grew up in a different way. They grew up in a wild setting," said horse trainer Callie King.

"We have horses who are all along the spectrum," said Sarah Romberger, equine manager. "Some are completely totally wild, which is fine. And then we have other horses like Spirit who are really interested in people and enjoy that interaction."

"I knew we couldn't save them all," said DeMayo." I knew we had to have a very strong educational component."

Meg Frederick is part of that, as a photo safari guide and range photographers.

"You can go on a photo tour and actually get up and personal with these wild horses," Frederick said.

"The sanctuary is really a place for people to come and be educated and inspired," said DeMayo. "When you're next to them, it brings you present. It calms us down."

At the sanctuary, you can touch nature, and touch a wild heart that still exists in the world but it's right in our backyard.

For more information, visit www.returntofreedom.org.