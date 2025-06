Anna Wintour announces new role at Vogue

Anna Wintour has announced a new role opening up at Vogue.

On Thursday, "Good Morning America" confirmed that the longtime editor-in-chief is searching for a new head of editorial content at Vogue U.S.

Wintour, 75, who became editor-in-chief of Vogue in 1988, will continue in her role as chief content officer for Condé Nast and global editorial director at Vogue.

Good Morning America contributed to this report.