ANNOUNCEMENT: 'Avengers: Doomsday' cast revealed featuring Marvel's biggest names

From Chris Hemsworth to Florence Pugh, the cast list for "Avengers: Doomsday" features Marvel heavy hitters

From Chris Hemsworth to Florence Pugh, the cast list for "Avengers: Doomsday" features Marvel heavy hitters

From Chris Hemsworth to Florence Pugh, the cast list for "Avengers: Doomsday" features Marvel heavy hitters

From Chris Hemsworth to Florence Pugh, the cast list for "Avengers: Doomsday" features Marvel heavy hitters

From Chris Hemsworth to Florence Pugh, the cast list for "Avengers: Doomsday" features Marvel heavy hitters

LOS ANGELES -- There was an idea... To bring together a group of remarkable people...

The Avengers are reassembling for "Avengers: Doomsday" and Marvel Studios has revealed the massive roster of heroes suiting up for the film!

In true Marvel fashion, they teased the big reveal across social media, slowly rolling out names one by one, starting with the backs of set chairs. A livestream kicked off in the morning, keeping fans on the edge of their seats as the roster was slowly unveiled.

There's also a brand-new title card design with some subtle tweaks to the logo. And, another nice announcement for fans-"Avengers: Doomsday" is now officially in production.

The cast list includes:

Chris Hemsworth as Thor

Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes

Letitia Wright as Shuri

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Antman

Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

Tenoch Huerta as Namor

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

Kelsey Grammer as Beast

Lewis Pullman as Bob Reynolds/Sentry

Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon

Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian

Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X

Ian McKellen as Magneto

Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

We'll continue to update the cast list as more names are announced.

Who will all these heroes face off against this entry to the Avengers franchise? None other than Robert Downey Jr., who's stepping into a new role with a fresh mask as the villainous Doctor Doom. Downey Jr., of course, played Tony Stark/Iron Man in the previous "Avengers" films.