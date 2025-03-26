ANNOUNCEMENT: 'Avengers: Doomsday' cast revealed featuring Marvel's biggest names

From Chris Hemsworth to Florence Pugh, the cast list for "Avengers: Doomsday" features Marvel heavy hitters
LOS ANGELES -- There was an idea... To bring together a group of remarkable people...
The Avengers are reassembling for "Avengers: Doomsday" and Marvel Studios has revealed the massive roster of heroes suiting up for the film!
In true Marvel fashion, they teased the big reveal across social media, slowly rolling out names one by one, starting with the backs of set chairs. A livestream kicked off in the morning, keeping fans on the edge of their seats as the roster was slowly unveiled.
There's also a brand-new title card design with some subtle tweaks to the logo. And, another nice announcement for fans-"Avengers: Doomsday" is now officially in production.
The cast list includes:
Chris Hemsworth as Thor
Anthony Mackie as Captain America
Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes
Letitia Wright as Shuri
Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Antman
Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent
Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing
Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova
Simu Liu as Shang-Chi
Kelsey Grammer as Beast
Lewis Pullman as Bob Reynolds/Sentry
Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon
Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm
David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian
Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost
Tom Hiddleston as Loki
Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X
Ian McKellen as Magneto
Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler
Rebecca Romijn as Mystique
We'll continue to update the cast list as more names are announced.
Who will all these heroes face off against this entry to the Avengers franchise? None other than Robert Downey Jr., who's stepping into a new role with a fresh mask as the villainous Doctor Doom. Downey Jr., of course, played Tony Stark/Iron Man in the previous "Avengers" films.