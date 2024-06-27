Crews battling fast-moving brush fire in Antelope Valley

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County firefighters are battling a fast-moving brush fire in the Antelope Valley Wednesday afternoon.

Flames erupted near 60th Street West and West Avenue C in the unincorporated Antelope Acres area near Lancaster, the fire department said around 4 p.m.

The blaze, dubbed the Columbia Fire, has scorched about 75 acres so far and was burning in an area with light grass. A couple of structures were in the area, but no evacuations were immediately reported.

Crews were battling the blaze by air and on the ground.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.