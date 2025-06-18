Anti-ICE protest held outside Pomona hotel where agents believed to be housed

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Protesters gathered Tuesday night outside a Pomona hotel where ICE agents were believed to be staying.

The demonstration drew a crowd of more than 100 people to the Hilton Garden Inn on Rancho Valley Drive.

Activists honked horns, rallied and marched. Pomona Police Department officers were at the scene and monitored the protest, which remained peaceful.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump doubled down on his goal to conduct mass deportations in some of the country's biggest cities, specifically those run by Democrats.

As he met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the G7 summit in Alberta on Monday, Trump said Immigration and Customs Enforcement should turn its attention to New York and Chicago in addition to Los Angeles.

"I want them to focus on the cities because the cities are where you really have what's called 'sanctuary cities,'" Trump told reporters. "And that's where the people are."

The comments came after Trump's lengthy social media post on Sunday in which said he was ordering ICE to do "all in their power" to oversee the largest mass deportation program in history.

"In order to achieve this, we must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America's largest Cities," Trump wrote.

ABC News contributed to this report.