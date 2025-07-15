Apple Valley mom gives birth to all 4 children on the same date in different years

All four children were born in different years, but each arrived on the seventh day of the seventh month. Shockingly, none of the deliveries were induced.

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- In Las Vegas, seven is a lucky number. In Nauzhae Drake's house, it has a significant meaning that defies the odds.

The Apple Valley mother recently gave birth to her fourth child, and for the fourth time, it happened on July 7.

"That is always everyone's response, 'You have triplets?' And I'm like, 'No.' 'Twins?' 'No. They're all born on different years,'" Drake said.

Drake's newborn son, Kailowa, joins siblings Kewan, Na'zaiyla and Khalan -- all of whom also share the same birthday: July 7.

"It is just amazing having them born all on one day," Drake said.

Drake said none of the four children were due on July 7, and none of the deliveries were induced -- something her attending doctor had a hard time believing at first.

"He didn't believe I didn't have an induction," Drake said. "So, he went into my chart and he saw that all of them were spontaneous. So, that means happened on their own."

The odds of four children sharing the same birthday, without medical intervention, are estimated to be in the millions.

Even Drake's own mother, LaKesha Harrison -- known to the family as "Lovie" -- is amazed by her daughter's streak.

"The third time she said, 'Mom, I'm in labor,' I told her, 'I know that you are lying,'" Harrison recalled.

But by the fourth time, "Everyone has told me to go and play the lottery," Drake said.