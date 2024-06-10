Terrifying armed robbery caught on camera at downtown Los Angeles jewelry store

The robbers subdued the guard with a gun to his head and then stole watches, chains, coins and other items valued at nearly half a million dollars.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A terrifying armed robbery was caught on camera at a downtown Los Angeles jewelry store.

The video shows three armed robbers, wearing masks and hoodies, first subdue a security guard and then ransack the store, making off with an estimated half-million dollars' worth of jewelry.

Ultimately no one was seriously injured, but a week later the owners and employees of Hill Street Jewelry are still shaken and left to cope with a major financial loss.

The video shows the robbers rush the front door of the store and grab the guard, putting an arm around his neck and a gun to his head.

Customers and employees scatter as the nightmare unfolds. One robber walked to the back and started stuffing valuables into his bag.

The owner considered fighting back but one of the robbers pointed a gun at his face.

"He tried to handcuff me with a plastic zipper," said Priouz Shirazi. "I didn't allow him. I risked my life."

Another man hopped over a counter and grabbed bracelets and chains. They took valuable coins, watches and other items. The owners believe the loss could be at least $500,000.

It was all over in a matter of minutes, but the experience has stayed with them.

"I was in shock," said employee Sarah Nourmand. "I didn't know what I should do."

Police arrived quickly but the robbers were gone by then. They fled in a black Nissan Altima. A detailed description of the suspects isn't available and no one is in custody