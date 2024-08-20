Veteran restaurant owner receives grant to rebuild patio destroyed by fire in Pasadena

Chang opened her restaurant during the pandemic and became successful, but the destruction of the patio was a huge setback.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Chris Chang is the co-owner of Soh Grill House, but she's also a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve.

While she was serving, she got some distressing news.

"I went to Nevada for a training and on the way in the morning, they said my patio was burning out. And I asked what happened and they said a homeless guy made a really big fire and it was burning out," Chang said.

Chang opened her Korean BBQ restaurant during the pandemic and became very successful, but the destruction of the popular outdoor patio was a huge setback.

She finally received some good news in the form of financial help.

"This situation exemplifies exactly why we needed this grant of $1.5 million," said Congresswoman Judy Chu.

In an initiative to help small businesses, Chu presented a $1.5 million grant aimed at revitalizing outdoor dining spaces in Pasadena. The grant will bring much-needed assistance to many local establishments, but for Chang, it offers a vital second chance.

"Regrettably, her small business and the outdoor area were vandalized, so she had to shut it down," said Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo.

Chang said she places her duty to her country above all else.

"I have never denied any orders. My orders are always first, but it's just a sad thing when they both come at the same time," Chang said.

But thanks to the newly presented grant, there is hope on the horizon.

"I applied and told them what happened and they just understand that I'm a veteran and everything, but I'm going to be the first restaurant to have that fund. So it's going to be really nice," Chang said.

"It's so important to help our veterans. Our veterans served our country so we need to make sure that when they get back home, that they have every resource necessary to thrive," Chu said.