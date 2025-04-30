Arrest made in 2022 murder of 16-year-old boy in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- An arrest has been made in the 2022 murder of a teenager who was found dead near a skate park in Apple Valley.

Robert Schmidt Jr., 16, was found unresponsive in an open field with stab wounds in October a few years ago. He died at the scene.

On Tuesday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Antonio Rodriguez on suspicion of murder. The Apple Valley resident is being held without bail at the High Desert Detention Center.

Additional details about the investigation or the circumstances that led to his arrest were not released.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the sheriff's department at (909) 890-4904.